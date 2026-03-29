iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,485 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the February 26th total of 13,627 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,121 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF Price Performance
Shares of PABD traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $61.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,513. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $279.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.88.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF Company Profile
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