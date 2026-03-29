iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,485 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the February 26th total of 13,627 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,121 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of PABD traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $61.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,513. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $279.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.88.

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The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF (PABD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets excluding the US. The fund utilizes ESG criteria aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement when selecting and weighing securities. PABD was launched on Feb 8, 2022 and is issued by BlackRock.

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