OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSRH) Short Interest Update

OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSRH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 376,966 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the February 26th total of 264,011 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 523,223 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OSR stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSRH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 79,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.37% of OSR as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 55.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OSR in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

OSR Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of OSRH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.46. 3,114,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,391. OSR has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $3.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.54.

OSR Company Profile

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OSR Holdings leverages its international network of partners in the US, Europe, and South Korea to market and license its pipeline of proprietary platform technologies for broad application to efficient clinical trial programs, with the ultimate goal of addressing unmet medical needs. We partner with biotherapeutics companies with innovative and proprietary drug R&D “platform technologies” versus “assets only” companies, whose commercial viability is heavily dependent on positive results for individual treatment modalities in extremely rigorous and time consuming clinical trials.

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