Short Interest in abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Expands By 71.7%

abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 32,205 shares, a growth of 71.7% from the February 26th total of 18,752 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 133,056 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Performance
HQL stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.03. The company had a trading volume of 92,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,964. abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $17.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.52.
abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.0%. This is an increase from abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Life Sciences Investors
abrdn Life Sciences Investors Company Profile
abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE: HQL) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks capital appreciation through investment in the life sciences sector. Established in 1994, the trust focuses on equity and equity-related securities of companies engaged in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostics and related fields. Its closed-end structure allows portfolio managers to maintain a stable pool of capital, pursue long-term investment strategies and employ leverage when deemed appropriate.
The fund’s portfolio spans both public and private companies, with an emphasis on businesses driving innovation in drug development, gene therapy, precision medicine and healthcare technology.
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