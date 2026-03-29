VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 24,090 shares, a growth of 62.7% from the February 26th total of 14,810 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,686 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
VanEck Green Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%
VanEck Green Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 41,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,421. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.22 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.24. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $24.67.
VanEck Green Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.0784 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. VanEck Green Bond ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -150.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Green Bond ETF
VanEck Green Bond ETF Company Profile
Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp. (CBF). CBF owns approximately 90% interest of the Company. As of December 31, 2011, the Company’s net investment of $315.3 million in Capital Bank, NA.
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