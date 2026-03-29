VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 24,090 shares, a growth of 62.7% from the February 26th total of 14,810 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,686 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

VanEck Green Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 41,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,421. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.22 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.24. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $24.67.

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VanEck Green Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.0784 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. VanEck Green Bond ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -150.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Green Bond ETF

VanEck Green Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in VanEck Green Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,089 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp. (CBF). CBF owns approximately 90% interest of the Company. As of December 31, 2011, the Company’s net investment of $315.3 million in Capital Bank, NA.

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