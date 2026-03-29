Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Short Interest Down 26.7% in March

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,563,475 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the February 26th total of 2,133,322 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,156,877 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBW. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 818,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 534,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,439,000 after purchasing an additional 134,682 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 471,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 208,119 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 514.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 382,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 127,191 shares during the last quarter.

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Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBW traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.09. 346,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,879. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.09. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.77.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

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