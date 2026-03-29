Short Interest in New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVRW) Declines By 42.6%

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,425 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the February 26th total of 11,194 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,961 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
New Horizon Aircraft Stock Performance
HOVRW stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. 21,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,319. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40. New Horizon Aircraft has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.86.
About New Horizon Aircraft
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