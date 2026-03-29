Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) vs. Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Head to Head Review

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) and Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Smith Micro Software and Open Text, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Micro Software 1 0 0 0 1.00 Open Text 0 11 3 0 2.21

Open Text has a consensus target price of $35.75, indicating a potential upside of 65.97%. Given Open Text’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Open Text is more favorable than Smith Micro Software.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software -168.92% -52.96% -41.19% Open Text 8.42% 23.60% 6.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Smith Micro Software and Open Text’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

20.8% of Smith Micro Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Open Text shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of Smith Micro Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Open Text shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smith Micro Software and Open Text”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software $17.36 million 1.09 -$29.33 million ($1.51) -0.49 Open Text $5.18 billion 1.02 $435.87 million $1.70 12.67

Open Text has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Micro Software. Smith Micro Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Open Text, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Smith Micro Software has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Open Text has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Open Text beats Smith Micro Software on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith Micro Software

(Get Free Report)

Smith Micro Software, Inc. engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging. It also offers ViewSpot, a retail display management platform that provides on-screen and interactive demos to wireless carriers and other smartphone retailers; and technical support and customer services. Smith Micro Software, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Open Text

(Get Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation. It also provides cybersecurity cloud solutions to protect, prevent, detect, respond and quickly recover from threats across endpoints, network, applications, IT infrastructure and data, AI-led threat intelligence; and to protect critical information and processes through threat intelligence, forensics, identity, encryption, and cloud-based application security. In addition, the company offers business network cloud for digital supply chains and secure e-commerce ecosystems including digitize and automate procure-to-pay and order-to-cash processes; IT operations management cloud for automation and advancement of IT support and asset management; and analytics & AI cloud solutions that offers artificial intelligence with practical usage to provide organizations with actionable insights and better automation, such as visualizations, advanced natural language processing and understanding, and integrated computer vision capabilities. In addition, it provides application automation cloud, developers cloud, and services. Further, it has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Google Cloud, Amazon AWS, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Corporation, DXC Technology Company, Accenture plc, Capgemini Technology Services SAS, Deloitte Consulting LLP, Hewlett Packard Enterprises, and Tata Consultancy Services. Open Text Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.