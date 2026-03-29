Intelligent Protection Management Corp. (NASDAQ:IPM) Short Interest Up 64.2% in March

Intelligent Protection Management Corp. (NASDAQ:IPM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 27,835 shares, an increase of 64.2% from the February 26th total of 16,953 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,721 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Intelligent Protection Management in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Intelligent Protection Management has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Intelligent Protection Management Price Performance

IPM traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.52. 45,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,447. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.37. Intelligent Protection Management has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $2.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85.

Intelligent Protection Management (NASDAQ:IPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Intelligent Protection Management had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intelligent Protection Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intelligent Protection Management in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Intelligent Protection Management by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Intelligent Protection Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

About Intelligent Protection Management

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Intelligent Protection Management Corp. engages in the development of communications software to enhance security and privacy solutions for multimedia communication and data transmission. Its solutions include blockchain strategy consulting, blockchain implementation, white label video solutions, and technology licensing. The firm’s product portfolio includes Paltalk and Camfrog. The company was founded by Clifford Lerner and Darrell Lerner on July 19, 2005 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

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