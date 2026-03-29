Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 547,641 shares, an increase of 65.0% from the February 26th total of 331,914 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,094,360 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $10.35 on Friday, reaching $422.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,318,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,634. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $505.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $463.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $477.84. The firm has a market cap of $176.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crane Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 171,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $20,525,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,004,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.6% during the third quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 250,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,367,000 after buying an additional 83,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 575.9% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

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