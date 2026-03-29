National Grid Transco (NYSE:NGG) vs. Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Head-To-Head Survey

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) and National Grid Transco (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Innergex Renewable Energy has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Grid Transco has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Innergex Renewable Energy and National Grid Transco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innergex Renewable Energy 5.51% 5.30% 0.76% National Grid Transco N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innergex Renewable Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 National Grid Transco 2 6 3 0 2.09

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Innergex Renewable Energy and National Grid Transco, as reported by MarketBeat.

National Grid Transco has a consensus target price of $83.80, suggesting a potential upside of 2.35%. Given National Grid Transco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe National Grid Transco is more favorable than Innergex Renewable Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innergex Renewable Energy and National Grid Transco”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innergex Renewable Energy $764.31 million 2.69 $11.60 million $0.14 72.18 National Grid Transco $23.61 billion 3.45 $3.70 billion N/A N/A

National Grid Transco has higher revenue and earnings than Innergex Renewable Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.7% of National Grid Transco shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Innergex Renewable Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Innergex Renewable Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. National Grid Transco pays an annual dividend of $2.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Innergex Renewable Energy pays out 185.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

National Grid Transco beats Innergex Renewable Energy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation. As of February 21, 2024, it owned and operated 87 facilities with a net installed capacity of 3,600 megawatts, including 41 hydroelectric facilities, 35 wind facilities, 9 solar facilities, and 2 battery energy storage facilities. The company is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

About National Grid Transco

(Get Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales. The UK Electricity Distribution segment offers electricity distribution services in Midlands, and South West of England and South Wales. The UK Electricity System Operator segment provides balancing services for supply and demand of electricity on Great Britain’s electricity transmission system; and acts as an agent on behalf of transmission operators. The New England segment offers electricity and gas distribution, and electricity transmission services in New England. The New York segment provides electricity and gas distribution, and electricity transmission services in New York. The National Grid Ventures segment provides transmission services through electricity interconnectors and LNG importation at the Isle of Grain, as well as sale of renewables projects. The Other segment engages in the leasing and sale of commercial property, as well as insurance activities in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.