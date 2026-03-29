Short Interest in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:WTRE) Decreases By 26.1%

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2026

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:WTREGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,866 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the February 26th total of 17,407 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,982 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA WTRE traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.53. WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $24.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund by 165.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 29,311 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (WTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global real estate companies that have direct and\u002For indirect exposure to technology, sciences, or e-commerce. Holdings are selected based on a proprietary technology score and a leverage screening. WTRE was launched on Jun 5, 2007 and is managed by WisdomTree.

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