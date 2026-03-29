Short Interest in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:WTRE) Decreases By 26.1%

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:WTRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,866 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the February 26th total of 17,407 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,982 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA WTRE traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.53. WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $24.33.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund by 165.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 29,311 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (WTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global real estate companies that have direct and\u002For indirect exposure to technology, sciences, or e-commerce. Holdings are selected based on a proprietary technology score and a leverage screening. WTRE was launched on Jun 5, 2007 and is managed by WisdomTree.

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