Head-To-Head Comparison: Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) vs. Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR)

Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) and Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Jeffs’ Brands has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Groupon has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jeffs’ Brands and Groupon”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jeffs’ Brands $13.69 million 0.10 -$7.80 million N/A N/A Groupon $498.42 million 0.86 -$83.52 million ($2.12) -4.94

Jeffs’ Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Groupon.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Jeffs’ Brands and Groupon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jeffs’ Brands 1 0 0 0 1.00 Groupon 2 1 2 0 2.00

Groupon has a consensus price target of $33.67, indicating a potential upside of 221.55%. Given Groupon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Groupon is more favorable than Jeffs’ Brands.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.9% of Jeffs’ Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Groupon shares are held by institutional investors. 51.3% of Jeffs’ Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.7% of Groupon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jeffs’ Brands and Groupon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jeffs’ Brands N/A N/A N/A Groupon -16.76% -717.37% -13.09%

About Jeffs’ Brands

(Get Free Report)

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel and soft-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door and sets protectors for pets under the PetEvo brand; and bag sets and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand. It also provides reusable, self-cleansing pet hair removers for cats and dogs under the Wellted brand; and pest control products under the Fort brand. In addition, the company owns and operates Wellution, an Amazon food supplements and cosmetics brand. It offers its products primarily to individual online consumers. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bnei Brak, Israel.

About Groupon

(Get Free Report)

Groupon, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. Groupon, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

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