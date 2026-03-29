Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SCUS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SCUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 33,758 shares, a growth of 75.4% from the February 26th total of 19,244 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 105,871 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $536,000.

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Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCUS stock remained flat at $25.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 101,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,594. Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $27.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.21.

Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

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The Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF (SCUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in US dollar-denominated, investment grade, short-term debt securities from both domestic and foreign issuers. The fund aims for current income and capital preservation, maintaining a portfolio duration of one year or less SCUS was launched on Aug 13, 2024 and is issued by Charles Schwab.

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