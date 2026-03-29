Short Interest in Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCUS) Increases By 72.8%

Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,638 shares, an increase of 72.8% from the February 26th total of 6,736 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,252 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCUS. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $621,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 14,991 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 110,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter.

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Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FCUS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.44. 52,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,634. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.24. Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $42.46. The company has a market cap of $54.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.80.

About Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF

The Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF (FCUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Pinnacle Focused Equity index. The fund is an actively managed fund that toggles between large-cap equities and Treasurys, or a combination of both, based on a proprietary model that identifies positive and negative market signals in the US equity market. FCUS was launched on Dec 29, 2022 and is managed by Pinnacle.

Further Reading

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