Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,388 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the February 26th total of 6,007 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,259 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

GAINZ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.99. 660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,086. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.93.

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Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.3047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%.

About Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028

Gladstone Investment Co 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) are senior unsecured debt securities issued by Gladstone Investment Corporation, a business development company that provides capital to small and mid-sized private U.S. businesses. The notes pay a fixed annual interest rate of 4.875% and mature in 2028, offering investors a defined income stream while supporting the company’s lending and equity investment activities.

Proceeds from the issuance of GAINZ notes are used to finance Gladstone Investment Corporation’s core investment strategy, which includes first-lien debt, subordinated debt and equity investments in privately held companies.

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