HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Short Interest Down 25.6% in March

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 42,868 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the February 26th total of 57,608 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,390 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

HCW Biologics Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:HCWB traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. 840,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,976,090. HCW Biologics has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $1.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of HCW Biologics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HCW Biologics stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.15% of HCW Biologics as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCW Biologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HCW Biologics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases in the United States. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is in Phase 1 clinical chemo-refractory/chemo-resistant solid tumors with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial with metastatic advanced stage ovarian cancer patients; and HCW9302 for autoimmune and proinflammatory diseases, such as alopecia areata diseases.

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