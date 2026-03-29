American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:AII) Short Interest Update

American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:AII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 118,026 shares, an increase of 70.8% from the February 26th total of 69,121 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 183,244 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

American Integrity Insurance Group Trading Down 1.9%

AII stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.66. The stock had a trading volume of 116,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,441. American Integrity Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $26.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average of $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51.

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American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $68.07 million during the quarter. American Integrity Insurance Group had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 36.03%.

American Integrity Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Several research firms have weighed in on AII. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 price objective on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Integrity Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Integrity Insurance Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AII. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group by 1,840.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,988,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834,289 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $16,073,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,089,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,316,000 after acquiring an additional 741,002 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,409,000. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,844,000.

American Integrity Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Integrity Insurance Group, Ltd. is a specialized provider of personal lines residential property insurance based in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. The company underwrites a variety of policies including homeowners multiple peril, condominium unitowners, dwelling fire, wind-only, personal umbrella and renters insurance. Its product suite is designed to protect against hurricane, windstorm, hail and other weather-related risks common to Florida’s coastal and inland regions.

Founded in 2004, American Integrity operates primarily through a network of independent insurance agents across the state of Florida.

Further Reading

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