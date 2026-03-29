ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,286 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the February 26th total of 24,202 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,351 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ProShares UltraShort Yen Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of YCS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.99. 17,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,837. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.35 and its 200-day moving average is $49.48. ProShares UltraShort Yen has a fifty-two week low of $38.89 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Yen

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YCS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Yen in the third quarter valued at $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Yen during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Yen during the 4th quarter worth about $566,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Yen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Yen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,156,000.

ProShares UltraShort Yen Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Yen (YCS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Japanese Yen per U.S. Dollar index. The fund provides a 2x inverse multiple to the daily performance of the Japanese yen spot price against the US dollar as measured by Reuters. YCS was launched on Nov 25, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

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