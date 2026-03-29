Analyzing Solgold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) and Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) and Solgold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eldorado Gold and Solgold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eldorado Gold 1 5 3 1 2.40 Solgold 0 0 0 0 0.00

Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus price target of $43.71, indicating a potential upside of 29.62%. Given Eldorado Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Eldorado Gold is more favorable than Solgold.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Eldorado Gold has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solgold has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Eldorado Gold and Solgold”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eldorado Gold $1.82 billion 3.68 $507.26 million $2.48 13.60 Solgold N/A N/A -$36.25 million ($0.01) -37.40

Eldorado Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Solgold. Solgold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eldorado Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Eldorado Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Eldorado Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eldorado Gold and Solgold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eldorado Gold 27.89% 8.63% 5.57% Solgold N/A -26.92% -12.63%

Summary

Eldorado Gold beats Solgold on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Solgold

(Get Free Report)

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, Chile, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel Project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador. The company was formerly known as Solomon Gold plc and changed its name to SolGold plc in May 2012. SolGold Plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

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