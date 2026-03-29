Financial Comparison: Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) versus Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) and Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.3% of Xometry shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Atlas Copco shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Xometry shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Xometry alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Xometry and Atlas Copco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xometry 1 5 5 0 2.36 Atlas Copco 1 4 4 0 2.33

Profitability

Xometry currently has a consensus target price of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.72%. Given Xometry’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Xometry is more favorable than Atlas Copco.

This table compares Xometry and Atlas Copco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xometry -8.99% -5.49% -2.24% Atlas Copco 15.70% 24.94% 13.21%

Volatility and Risk

Xometry has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Copco has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xometry and Atlas Copco”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xometry $686.63 million 2.84 -$61.74 million ($1.22) -30.85 Atlas Copco $17.21 billion 4.78 $2.70 billion $0.55 30.67

Atlas Copco has higher revenue and earnings than Xometry. Xometry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas Copco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atlas Copco beats Xometry on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xometry

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services. It serves aerospace, healthcare, robotics, industrial, defense, energy, automotive, government, education, and consumer goods industries. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

About Atlas Copco

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, expanders and pumps, and medical air solutions. It also provides oil-sealed rotary vane, dry, and liquid ring vacuum pumps; turbomolecular and cryogenic pumps; abatement and integrated systems; industrial assembly tools and solutions; self-pierce riveting solutions; adhesive dispensing and flow drill fastening equipment; material removal tools, and drills and other pneumatic products; machine vision solutions; construction and demolition tools; mobile compressors, generators, and energy storage systems; and industrial flow, portable power, portable flow, and portable air products, as well as specialty rental services. The company serves the semiconductor and flat panel, industrial manufacturing, civil engineering, demolition, exploration drilling, automotive, off-highway vehicles, electronics, aerospace, energy, food, pharmaceutical, textile, and other industries. Atlas Copco AB was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.