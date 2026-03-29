Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Tops $0.0915 on Top Exchanges

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0915 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $136.91 million and $10.00 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,485.03 or 0.99516683 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,404.41 or 0.99904943 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Basic Attention Token Coin Profile
Basic Attention Token’s genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,723,456 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Basic Attention Token Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
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