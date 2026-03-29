Loopring Price Reaches $0.0219 on Exchanges (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. In the last week, Loopring has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loopring has a market capitalization of $29.98 million and $10.75 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring token can now be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,485.03 or 0.99516683 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,404.41 or 0.99904943 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,397 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,368,406,999 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org.

Buying and Selling Loopring

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token. Telegram, Discord, YouTube, Weibo, LinkedIn, BitcoinTalk, Slack, GitHub, Reddit, MediumWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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