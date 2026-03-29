Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIW) Short Interest Update

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,795 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the February 26th total of 6,773 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,937 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Dragonfly Energy Price Performance

Shares of DFLIW traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. 39,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,006. Dragonfly Energy has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09.

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About Dragonfly Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dragonfly Energy Holdings, Inc is a technology-focused energy storage company specializing in the development, manufacture and distribution of advanced lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery systems. The company’s core business involves designing scalable battery modules and packs that integrate proprietary battery management software to optimize performance, safety and longevity. Dragonfly Energy’s products are engineered to deliver high energy density, rapid charging capabilities and deep discharge cycles, positioning them as an alternative to traditional lead-acid and other lithium-ion chemistries.

The company’s product portfolio spans residential energy storage systems for home solar and backup power, as well as mobile power solutions for recreational vehicles, marine applications, specialty vehicles and off-grid installations.

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