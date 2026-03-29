Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Short Interest Down 40.3% in March

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,360 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the February 26th total of 24,058 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,406 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTF. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $982,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 60,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter.

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Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTF traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.90. The stock had a trading volume of 57,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,417. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.67. The company has a market capitalization of $406.31 million, a PE ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.49. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $96.34.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

Further Reading

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