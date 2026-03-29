Short Interest in Pinnacle Food Group Limited (NASDAQ:PFAI) Increases By 51.1%

Pinnacle Food Group Limited (NASDAQ:PFAI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,705 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the February 26th total of 7,085 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,059 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Pinnacle Food Group Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of Pinnacle Food Group stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $2.62. 4,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,270. Pinnacle Food Group has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle Food Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pinnacle Food Group stock. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Food Group Limited (NASDAQ:PFAI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Marex Group plc owned approximately 0.32% of Pinnacle Food Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Pinnacle Food Group Company Profile

Our Mission We are committed to becoming a leader in the field of smart farming solution services, focusing on vertical and hydroponic farming. Our goal is to promote sustainable food security by developing and building customized smart farming systems based on the systematic integration of technology, hardware and software, coupled with a full range of integrated technical and supply services (Farming as a Service, or FaaS). We currently sell hydroponic growing systems and technical support services to individual households and community groups and are developing a hydroponic growing system for urban farms.

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