WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Short Interest Down 25.1% in March

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 60,727 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the February 26th total of 81,099 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,233 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 86.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

Get WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund alerts:

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EZM traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.00. The stock had a trading volume of 22,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,345. The stock has a market cap of $811.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.46. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $72.45.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market. The Index consists of the companies in the top 75% of the market capitalization of the WisdomTree Earnings Index after the 500 largest companies have been removed.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.