Top Small Cap Stocks To Consider – March 29th

Artelo Biosciences, Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares, Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares, AltC Acquisition, and System1 are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with a relatively small market capitalization—generally firms with a market value roughly between $300 million and $2 billion, though exact cutoffs vary by index provider. They often offer higher growth potential but come with greater volatility, lower liquidity, and higher risk than larger-cap stocks, making them appealing to investors seeking growth and diversification who can tolerate more risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

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Artelo Biosciences (ARTL)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.

Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares (PLTD)

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Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU)

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AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

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System1 (SST)

System1, Inc. provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network.

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