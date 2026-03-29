Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR) Short Interest Update

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,957 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the February 26th total of 17,738 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,979 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR – Free Report) by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,537 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 28.16% of Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF worth $10,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,924. Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $42.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.67.

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (EMCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market stocks that are selected based on ESG criteria. Holdings are weighted in tiers, in favor of low carbon intensity EMCR was launched on Dec 6, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

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