iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 908,964 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the February 26th total of 580,348 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 908,098 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of EWP traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,698. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.60. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $58.32.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 303.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 4,519.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Spanish equity market. It is a capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture 85% of the (publicly available) total market capitalization.

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