MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:DULL) Short Interest Update

MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:DULL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,559 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the February 26th total of 13,912 shares. Currently, 85.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,721 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 10.7%
Shares of NYSEARCA:DULL traded down $6.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,549. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average of $82.97. MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $299.49.
MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
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