MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:DULL) Short Interest Update

MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:DULL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,559 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the February 26th total of 13,912 shares. Currently, 85.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,721 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 10.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DULL traded down $6.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,549. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average of $82.97. MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $299.49.

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The MicroSectors Gold -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (DULL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to the spot price of gold by tracking GLD, an ETF that physically holds gold bars. DULL was launched on Feb 24, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

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