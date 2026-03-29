Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Short Interest Down 25.2% in March

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,608,101 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the February 26th total of 2,148,879 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 911,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Five Below News Summary

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.14, for a total value of $2,341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 92,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,665,208.34. This represents a 9.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total value of $1,709,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 45,724 shares in the company, valued at $9,197,382.60. This trade represents a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 35,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,789,754 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Five Below Trading Down 2.2%

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 705.0% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bayban purchased a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

FIVE stock traded down $5.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,487. Five Below has a 52 week low of $52.38 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.31. Five Below had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $247.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $259.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair raised shares of Five Below from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $193.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.86.

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About Five Below

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Five Below, Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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