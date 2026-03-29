First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 119,162 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the February 26th total of 76,825 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 166,099 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTQI. Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 971.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the third quarter worth $143,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 275.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $178,000.

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First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:FTQI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.50. 112,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,664. The firm has a market cap of $733.20 million, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.59. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.69.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

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The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

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