First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Short Interest Up 55.8% in March

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 54,928 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the February 26th total of 35,263 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,496 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

FNY stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.48. 11,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $64.52 and a 52-week high of $99.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.02 and a 200-day moving average of $93.20.

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Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNY. MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at $192,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of mid-cap growth stocks selected by AlphaDex selection methodology from the S&P 400 Index. FNY was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

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