Litecoin Cash (LCC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.54

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 32.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 29th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and $1.54 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 821,247,442 coins and its circulating supply is 821,245,364 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency. Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 821,238,582.7704256 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00199908 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $0.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
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