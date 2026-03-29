Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP) Short Interest Down 44.4% in March

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,049 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the February 26th total of 7,276 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,013 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Soluna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNHP traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,309. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.98. Soluna has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

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About Soluna

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Soluna Holdings, Inc is a renewable energy infrastructure and computing company focused on pairing underutilized clean power sources with high-performance computing applications. Through its proprietary modular data center technology, Soluna develops and operates facilities that can scale computing workloads for blockchain, machine learning, scientific research and other power-intensive tasks. The company’s platform is designed to balance grid stability by drawing on wind and solar resources during periods of surplus generation.

One of Soluna’s flagship initiatives is a development project near Tangier, Morocco, where the company has rights to construct and operate up to 250 megawatts of wind-powered generation capacity alongside its scalable data center modules.

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