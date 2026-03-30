Nuveen High Yield Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NHYM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen High Yield Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NHYM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,579 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the February 26th total of 5,908 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,306 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Nuveen High Yield Municipal Income ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Nuveen High Yield Municipal Income ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,499. Nuveen High Yield Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $25.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.87.

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The Nuveen High Yield Municipal Income ETF (NHYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks to provide federal tax-exempt current income through an actively managed portfolio of high-yield US municipal bonds. The fund maintains an overall weighted average maturity of greater than 10 years. NHYM was launched on Jan 22, 2025 and is issued by Nuveen.

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