Nuveen High Yield Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NHYM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen High Yield Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NHYM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,579 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the February 26th total of 5,908 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,306 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Nuveen High Yield Municipal Income ETF Trading Up 0.4%
Nuveen High Yield Municipal Income ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,499. Nuveen High Yield Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $25.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.87.
Nuveen High Yield Municipal Income ETF Company Profile
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