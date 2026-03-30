Flight Centre (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Flight Centre Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.1060.

Flight Centre Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.91.

Get Flight Centre alerts:

Flight Centre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS: FGETF) is a global travel agency headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. The company operates across both leisure and corporate segments, offering travel booking services, tailored itineraries and travel management solutions. Through an integrated network of retail stores, online platforms and dedicated corporate divisions, Flight Centre provides airfares, hotel accommodations, package tours and ancillary travel products to individual and business clients.

Founded in 1982 by Graham Turner and Geoff Harris, the company has expanded from a single storefront in Sydney into a multinational enterprise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flight Centre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flight Centre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.