Brokerages Set Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Target Price at $76.73

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.7273.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BROS. Barclays boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Friday, January 9th.

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Dutch Bros Price Performance

Dutch Bros stock opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.54. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $77.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.23.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $443.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.44 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 4.8% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

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Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

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