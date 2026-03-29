Short Interest in Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR) Drops By 43.6%

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 21,755 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the February 26th total of 38,555 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 279,623 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group set a $22.50 target price on shares of Interactive Strength in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Interactive Strength in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Interactive Strength to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

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Interactive Strength Stock Performance

About Interactive Strength

Shares of TRNR stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $651,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Interactive Strength has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $126.99.

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Interactive Strength Inc, doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. The company offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance. It also provides video on-demand classes, and personal training and expert health coaching services. The company sells its products through retail stores, as well as online.

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