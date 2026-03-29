Destiny Tech100 (NYSE:DXYZ) Shares Down 5.9% – Here’s Why

Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.11 and last traded at $28.0660. 2,580,337 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 1,456,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.82.

Destiny Tech100 Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average of $27.55.

Institutional Trading of Destiny Tech100

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXYZ. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Destiny Tech100 by 278.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 377,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 277,866 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Destiny Tech100 by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Destiny Tech100 during the fourth quarter worth about $2,144,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Destiny Tech100 by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 19,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Destiny Tech100 by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 42,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 11,607 shares in the last quarter.

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