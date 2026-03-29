PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Trading 23.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY – Get Free Report) rose 23.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.82 and last traded at $7.82. Approximately 424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Trading Up 23.1%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19.

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PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Profile

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PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY), commonly referred to as PTTEP, is a Thailand?based upstream exploration and production company specializing in the development, extraction and sale of crude oil, natural gas and condensate. As a wholly owned subsidiary of PTT Public Company Limited, PTTEP is tasked with securing long?term energy resources to support both domestic demand and international markets. The company’s core activities encompass seismic surveys, drilling operations, reservoir management and production facilities engineering.

PTTEP maintains a diversified portfolio of hydrocarbon assets across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas.

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