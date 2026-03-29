KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Trading 0.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as €70.40 and last traded at €70.10. Approximately 20,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 859% from the average daily volume of 2,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at €70.00.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is €68.37 and its 200-day moving average is €67.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53.

About KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers. The Sugarbeet segment engages in the development, breeding, production, and distribution of diploid hybrid potatoes and sugar beet seeds. The Cereals segment breeds, produces, and distributes seeds for rye, wheat, barley, and rapeseed.

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