International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Down 2.2% – Here’s Why

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $233.75 and last traded at $236.3580. 4,794,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 5,949,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.67.

Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $304.00 to $247.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Argus set a $360.00 target price on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.60.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $221.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $265.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.47.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Miebach purchased 434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,265.22. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,432. This trade represents a 12.11% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 1,484 shares of company stock worth $417,157 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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