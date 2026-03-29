Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last Week

Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Binance Staked SOL token can currently be bought for $91.04 or 0.00136435 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Binance Staked SOL has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Binance Staked SOL has a market cap of $798.10 million and $1.28 million worth of Binance Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,657.64 or 0.99891241 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,485.03 or 0.99516683 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Binance Staked SOL Token Profile

Binance Staked SOL’s launch date was September 10th, 2024. Binance Staked SOL’s total supply is 8,766,181 tokens. Binance Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @binance. Binance Staked SOL’s official website is www.binance.com/en/solana-staking.

Binance Staked SOL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Binance Staked SOL has a current supply of 8,766,181.22681519. The last known price of Binance Staked SOL is 90.9958133 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $642,936.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.com/en/solana-staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Staked SOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Staked SOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Staked SOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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