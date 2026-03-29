USA Financial Formulas Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,386,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,651,256,000 after acquiring an additional 851,110 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,215,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,777,922,000 after acquiring an additional 156,187 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,318,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,654,000 after purchasing an additional 191,399 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,886,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,463,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,229,000 after purchasing an additional 126,649 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $422.37 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $505.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $463.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.84. The company has a market cap of $176.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

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