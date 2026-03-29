Spire Wealth Management Purchases 41,506 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 301.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,506 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIL. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 46.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period.

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SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

BIL opened at $91.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.54. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.26 and a 52-week high of $91.78.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

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