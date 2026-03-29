RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Short Interest Up 38.0% in March

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 228,324 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the February 26th total of 165,449 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,970 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

RBB Bancorp Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.88. 52,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.40.

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RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $32.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 13.42%. On average, research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RBB shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBB Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 20.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 60,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 235.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,751 shares during the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RBB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and the parent of Royal Business Bank. Established in 2008, the company focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services tailored to small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals and real estate investors. Through its subsidiary, RBB Bancorp delivers deposit products, loan facilities and cash management solutions designed to support operations and growth strategies.

The company’s core offerings include commercial real estate lending, construction and land development loans, Small Business Administration (SBA) lending and trade finance.

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