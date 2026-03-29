RF Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:RFAIR) Short Interest Down 33.5% in March

RF Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:RFAIR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,956 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the February 26th total of 8,952 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 422 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.1 days.
RF Acquisition Corp II Price Performance
Shares of RFAIR stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,683. RF Acquisition Corp II has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.
The company’s sponsor and management team bring experience in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and capital markets, though specific leadership details have not been widely disclosed.
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