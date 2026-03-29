RF Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:RFAIR) Short Interest Down 33.5% in March

RF Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:RFAIR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,956 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the February 26th total of 8,952 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 422 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.1 days.

RF Acquisition Corp II Price Performance

Shares of RFAIR stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,683. RF Acquisition Corp II has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.

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RF Acquisition Corp II is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in Delaware whose common stock and warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols RFAIR and RFAIW. The company was formed to raise capital through an initial public offering and to effect a business combination with one or more operating businesses. As a blank check company, RF Acquisition Corp II holds its IPO proceeds in a trust account pending identification and completion of a qualifying transaction.

The company’s sponsor and management team bring experience in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and capital markets, though specific leadership details have not been widely disclosed.

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