Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW) Short Interest Update

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 19,363 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the February 26th total of 26,556 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,682 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Evolv Technologies Trading Down 6.6%

NASDAQ EVLVW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,829. Evolv Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36.

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Evolv Technologies Company Profile

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Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: EVLVW) is a security technology company specializing in contactless weapons detection systems designed to enhance safety and streamline entry processes at high-traffic venues. The company’s solutions combine advanced sensor fusion with artificial intelligence to accurately detect concealed threats such as firearms and knives without requiring physical pat-downs or the removal of personal belongings. By delivering a low-friction screening experience, Evolv aims to balance robust security protocols with a positive visitor experience.

The company’s flagship product, Evolv Edge, utilizes millimeter-wave radar and computer vision to identify potential threats within milliseconds as individuals walk through screening portals.

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