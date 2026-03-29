Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT) Short Interest Up 29.2% in March

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,571,750 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the February 26th total of 1,216,739 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 714,308 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Duos Technologies Group Price Performance

Duos Technologies Group stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.99. 618,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,847. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $145.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.02. Duos Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DUOT shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on Duos Technologies Group from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Duos Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duos Technologies Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUOT. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Duos Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. 42.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duos Technologies Group, Inc provides advanced non-intrusive security and inspection solutions utilizing motion-based and artificial intelligence technologies. The company’s core offerings include intelligent video analytics, RFID checkpoint systems, and specialized screening devices designed to detect security threats and contraband across transportation, logistics and critical infrastructure environments. Duos integrates proprietary hardware with software to deliver automated inspection and monitoring tools that enhance safety and operational efficiency.

Among its primary products are automated gate-entry systems, railcar inspection portals and portable screening devices that use AI-driven image recognition and sensor fusion to identify objects such as unauthorized materials, pipeline anomalies or vehicle defects.

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